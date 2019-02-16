Fox News Refuses To Air Ad For Oscar-Nominated Nazi Rally Documentary

An ad for an Oscar-nominated documentary on Nazis warns that history can repeat itself, but Fox News viewers won’t get to see it.

The network is refusing to air the commercial, according to The Washington Post, which reported that MSNBC and CNN have decided to run the ad.

The 30-second clip is set to air during “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer,” the Post said.

The film, “A Night at the Garden,” walks through a 1939 Nazi rally that took place at Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. At the end of the black-and-white ad, a line of text flashes on the screen, cautioning, “It can happen here.”

Fox told the Post the “ad in question is full of disgraceful Nazi imagery regardless of the film’s message and did not meet our guidelines.” The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday that the spot was meant to be seen by viewers of Sean Hannity’s prime-time broadcast.

The point, THR reported, was for the spot to serve as an indirect commentary on President Donald Trump’s populist rhetoric.