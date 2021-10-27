Fox News Host Shares Death Threats He Received After Urging COVID-19 Vaccinations

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto returned to the air Tuesday following his bout with COVID-19 and shared some of the sinister messages he received after he urged viewers on the conservative network to get vaccinated from the disease.

The veteran anchor, who is immunocompromised, has credited being fully vaccinated with likely saving his life. The “Your World” host lives with a heart condition, has survived cancer and has multiple sclerosis.

Broadcasting from home because he’s still testing positive for the virus, Cavuto said he’d “touched on something that is akin to the third rail of politics” with his encouragement to take the shots that have been administered safely to billions of people worldwide.

Dion Baia read some of the messages Cavuto was sent in reaction to his advice.

Some wished the host well. Others, not so much.

One emailer wrote: “It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you. But I’m not happy with less of you. I want none of you. I want you gone. Dead. Caput. Fini. Get it? Now, take your two-bit advice, deep-six it and you!”

Cavuto had “a head full of fluff,” said another, while a third told him to “pound sand” and mind his own business.

“Shut up and enjoy the fact that you’re not dead, for now,” wrote a fourth.

Cavuto took the nasty notes in his stride though, as he has done on multiple previous occasions.

Watch the video here: