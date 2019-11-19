Fox News host Neil Cavuto directly addressed Donald Trump on his “Your World” show Monday, telling the president that journalists have an obligation to question him even if it does invite his “wrath.”

Journalists “aren’t entitled to praise you, we are obligated to question you, and to be fair to you,” said Cavuto. “We will. Even if it risks inviting your wrath. You are free to rage. All we are free to do is report and let the viewers decide.”

Cavuto’s comments came in response to Trump’s weekend Twitter attack on his Fox colleague Chris Wallace. Trump called “Fox News Sunday” host Wallace “nasty & obnoxious” after he grilled Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) over the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president.

.@SteveScalise blew the nasty & obnoxious Chris Wallace (will never be his father, Mike!) away on Chris’s lowest rated (unless I’m on) morning show. This kind of dumb and unfair interview would never have happened in the @FoxNews past. Great job Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

“What makes something fake news?” asked Cavuto. “I would assume if the news being reported is fake or wrong and the person presenting that news knows it is fake or wrong, that is bad.”

“But what if the news being reported is accurate, the facts are good, they just sound bad?” he said. “My colleague Chris Wallace has discovered again the president doesn’t distinguish.”

Cavuto reminded Trump that he is “not the first president to say the media has it out for you. No less than press darling John F. Kennedy himself had his moments with the media.”

“We can’t please all,” he added. “The best we can do as journalists is be fair to all, including you, Mr. President. That’s not fake doing that, what is fake is not doing that, what is fake is saying Fox never used to do that. Mr. President, we have always done that.”

Check out the clip here:

Cavuto similarly reminded Trump of the role that journalists play in August.

“First of all, Mr. President, we don’t work for you. I don’t work for you,” he said. “My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you. Just report on you ― call balls and strikes on you.”

“Hard as it is to fathom, Mr. President, just because you’re the leader of the free world doesn’t entitle you to a free pass,” Cavuto added. “Unfortunately, just a free press.”

Check out that clip here: