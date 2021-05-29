Fox News' Neil Cavuto Takes Trolls' Hate Mail, Flips It Back On Them

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Friday again made light of the mean messages he receives from trolls.

The “Your World” host, who was one of the only personalities on the conservative network who dared to criticize Donald Trump during his time in office, read out some of the hate mail he was sent after returning from vacation.

And after each message, he issued a pithy putdown.

“Well apparently you do because you keep emailing me,” he fired back at one particular correspondent who’d claimed they “never watch the guy” because he’s a “pompous, elitist, phony, wormy, sanctimonious twit.”

