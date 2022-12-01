Fox News And Nick Fuentes Speak The Same Language, 'Daily Show' Supercut Shows

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” shared a supercut Wednesday showing the speech similarities between white supremacist Nick Fuentes and Fox News. (Watch it below.)

Fuentes made headlines recently for dining with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, prompting Republicans and talk-show hosts to scold the former president for associating with him.

While Trump claimed Fuentes was tagging along with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and didn’t know Fuentes or his racist beliefs, the Holocaust-denying Fuentes has plenty of clips online to illustrate his bloviating bigotry.

“The Daily Show” noticed how the conservative channel, led by its prime-time star Tucker Carlson, and the “America First” activist sound kinda the same.

“Everyone agrees that Nick Fuentes should not be having dinner with former President Donald Trump. He’s much better suited to be a host on Fox News,” “The Daily Show” wrote to introduce the montage.