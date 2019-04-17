Stunning Supercut Video Exposes The Fox News Double-Standard On Trump And Obama

A new supercut video shows Fox News hosts slamming former President Barack Obama for the same actions that they either ignore or praise when it comes to President Donald Trump.

The footage, assembled by NowThis News, highlights personalities on the right-wing network attacking the former president for golfing, tweeting, executive actions, criticizing the press and being “almost obsessed with cable TV,” among other things. However, the footage was edited to remove Obama’s name ― and with that context excised, most of the commentary could just as easily refer to Trump:

What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama? It would look like this pic.twitter.com/dLfhHToieL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 16, 2019

The video features Fox News personalities who were on the air during the Obama years, and several are no longer with the network. Bill O’Reilly, for example, left in disgrace in 2017 amid New York Times reports that he spent a combined $45 million to settle multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Many of the newer hosts who’ve joined Fox News since then are very supportive of Trump. A few on the “news side” of the operation, including anchor Shep Smith, have been more critical of the president ― and the network’s hosts who uncritically support him.