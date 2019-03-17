Fox News host Pete Hegseth told viewers on Sunday that they should buy more AR-15s in response to presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s calls for stricter gun control legislation.

Since his 2018 Senate race, O’Rourke has said that current gun owners should be allowed to keep their semi-automatic rifles, though he believes there should be no new sales of guns like AR-15s. While a congressman, O’Rourke co-sponsored a bill that would ban the sale of assault weapons. He also supports universal background checks and magazine size limits.

“Now if you own an AR-15, keep it. Continue to use it responsibly and safely. I just don’t think that we need to sell any more weapons of war into this public,” O’Rourke said in a video posted by The Hill on Twitter Saturday.

On Sunday’s “Fox and Friends Weekend,” Hagseth mocked O’Rourke for calling AR-15s “weapons of war.”

Fox host Pete Hegseth tells viewers to stock up on AR-15s: "Go out and get your second AR-15 today. Maybe it's a good reason to do so."

“Such easy, loose rhetoric of the left,” Hagseth said. “Responsible gun owners recognize their right to own rifles like that. You can use ‘weapons of war’ or ‘assault ban’ all you like ... but go out and get your second AR-15 today, maybe it’s a good day to do so.”