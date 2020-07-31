Fox News Editor: Trump Election Delay Idea Is ‘Flagrant Expression Of His Weakness’

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt thinks President Donald Trump may have made “a tactical error” with his suggestion to delay the 2020 election.

Trump floated the idea (which, for the record, he has no power over) on Twitter Thursday. The president cited unfounded concerns about mail-in voting fraud. It was roundly rejected by Republicans in Congress.

“You take it neither seriously nor literally,” Stirewalt said of Trump’s proposal on Thursday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom.”

The president was “either trying to provoke a reaction or trying to sow doubt about the outcome. So, on the one hand, it’s whatever,” said Stirewalt.

The journalist, who has called out Trump before, noted how the United States had successfully staged elections during the Civil War, World War II and previous pandemics.

“The idea of an incumbent to suggest we would delay an election now while he is power is of course totally out of character with all of his predecessors,” he continued. “It’s a sort of a flagrant expression of his current weakness.”

“A person who is in a strong position would never, never suggest anything like that,” Stirewalt added. “So Trump may be making a tactical error here by further telegraphing his weak position in the polls and his weak position for reelection.”

Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt tells Fox viewers that Trump floating an election delay is a "flagrant expression of his current weakness" and telegraphs his "weak position in the polls and his weak position for re-election." pic.twitter.com/G9VlN5RLOr — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 30, 2020

