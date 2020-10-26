The Fox News president and several on-air personalities have been advised to quarantine after sharing a private plane with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus, The New York Times reported Sunday.
Chief political anchor Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum of “The Story” and “The Five” hosts Dana Perino and Juan Williams were exposed, along with Fox News President Jay Wallace, the Times noted, citing sources “with direct knowledge of the situation.”
The infected passenger shared a charter flight with executives, reporters and other crew from the conservative news channel to New York from Nashville, Tennessee, after last week’s presidential debate.
The anchors are “expected” to broadcast from home for now, according to the report.
Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first debate, was among several network employees who were tested for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump contracted the virus, The Hill noted.
Baier and MacCallum are scheduled to lead the channel’s election night coverage from its Manhattan headquarters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Even as the coronavirus death toll has topped 225,000, Fox News coverage has mostly remained in lockstep with Trump downplaying the pandemic, questioning infectious disease experts, and discounting health precautions like mask-wearing.
A network spokesperson told HuffPost that Fox News would not confirm any details of the exposure due to privacy concerns.
