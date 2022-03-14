Fox News Host Thinks Admitting Trump Tried To Bribe Ukraine Will Own The Libs

Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy attempted to own the libs on Sunday only to own herself instead.

The scuffle started after Twitter user Kevin M. Kruse threw side-eye at comments made by Campos-Duffy on Fox News in which she claimed that Zelenskyy probably wished Trump were president now instead of Biden:

If you’d told me 25 years ago that ⁦@RCamposDuffy⁩ would turn out to be the most embarrassing member of Real World San Francisco I’m not sure I’d have believed you, but here we are. What an unbelievable idiot. https://t.co/XSzXt8ysxH — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 13, 2022

Campos-Duffy, who was on MTV’s “Real World” reality show before becoming a Fox News personality, fired back at Kruse, but in her haste she inadvertently admitted a truth that many conservatives have tried to hide: Trump initially threatened to withhold $391 million in military aid unless Ukraine investigated Biden’s son Hunter, who had been the board of Ukrainian gas company. The scheme led to Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out what Campos-Duffy was admitting:

lol she just admitted Trump was blackmailing Ukraine https://t.co/hr0VqrnqOi — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) March 14, 2022

"He used that leverage to try to get Zelinsky to expose the proven Biden family corruption in Ukraine." So you support Trump's first impeachment now? — Seth Masket (@smotus) March 13, 2022

What a bunch of shit. Trump tried to extort them. He got impeached for it.



You can lie about this over and over again but it will never become the truth! https://t.co/ZoocPjvCbh — Bob Levine (@idguy) March 14, 2022

Under the Biden administration, $650 million in military aid was delivered in the first year.



This is 50% more than any year under Trump- 3 times Trump's first aid package- And it was never whitheld in an attempt to extort political help.https://t.co/lhXrlEvNUe — Clifton Hamilton (@CHamiltoChem) March 13, 2022

Random word generating programs sound smarter than this https://t.co/tZbYM0gMWT — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 13, 2022