Fox News Host Thinks Admitting Trump Tried To Bribe Ukraine Will Own The Libs

Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy attempted to own the libs on Sunday only to own herself instead.
During a Twitter scuffle over comments she made on Fox News, Campos-Duffy inadvertently admitted that former President Donald Trump tried to bribe Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden’s family based on unproved corruption accusations. The strong-arming attempt came while Biden was running for president against Trump.
The scuffle started after Twitter user Kevin M. Kruse threw side-eye at comments made by Campos-Duffy on Fox News in which she claimed that Zelenskyy probably wished Trump were president now instead of Biden:
Campos-Duffy, who was on MTV’s “Real World” reality show before becoming a Fox News personality, fired back at Kruse, but in her haste she inadvertently admitted a truth that many conservatives have tried to hide: Trump initially threatened to withhold $391 million in military aid unless Ukraine investigated Biden’s son Hunter, who had been the board of Ukrainian gas company. The scheme led to Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.
Many Twitter users were quick to point out what Campos-Duffy was admitting: