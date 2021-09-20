Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday dismissed Kamala Harris as “the affirmative action vice president” while showing video of the vice president doing the ceremonial coin toss at a college football game. (Watch the video below.)

Harris flipped the coin ahead of the kickoff at Saturday’s game in Washington featuring her alma mater, Howard University, and Hampton University, longtime historically Black college rivals. Harris, Howard class of ’86, is the first woman and first Black person to be elected to the vice presidency.

“She was at a football game, because you know, as the affirmative action vice president who was selected because she was a woman and because she was the right color, she likes to go to these things,” Campos-Duffy sniped on “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

The host, who recently earned brickbats for gushing over North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s slimmed physique, attempted to tie Harris’ football appearance to the Afghanistan withdrawal, immigration and earthquake-ravaged Haiti.

“This is the kind of stuff she likes to do,” Campos-Duffy said. “Stuff on the border, not so much.”