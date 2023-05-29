Fox News Host's Wild Michelle Obama Claim Gets Immediately Shut Down

Fox News personality Rachel Campos-Duffy received an immediate fact check after making an outlandish prediction about former first lady Michelle Obama.

On Friday’s episode of “The Five,” Campos-Duffy claimed Obama will run in the 2024 presidential election to take on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

“Well, I’ve been saying for a long time, I think that Biden’s not gonna make it to the end and that Michelle Obama will be brought in,” said Campos-Duffy, who was on MTV’s “Real World” reality show before her Fox News gig.

“After all, the Obamas are pretty much running this administration,” she added, pushing the right-wing claim that President Joe Biden is not really in control.

Co-host Jessica Tarlov immediately dismissed Campos-Duffy’s suggestion about seeing Obama on the Democratic ticket, though.

“Michelle Obama is not running for anything,” Tarlov pointed out in a video shared online by Mediaite.

“Just wait, just wait,” responded Campos-Duffy.

Biden in 2020 did say he’d pick Obama “in a heartbeat” if she were willing to run for vice president.

But the ex-FLOTUS has repeatedly ruled out running for office.

“You don’t have to be president of the United States to do wonderful, marvelous things,” she said in 2016.

In 2017, Obama said “politics is tough” and “hard on a family.”

“I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family,” she added at the time.

Obama’s repeated yearslong denials don’t appear to be having any effect on Campos-Duffy, however.

She made the same prediction earlier this month too: