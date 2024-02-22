Fox News Pundit Insists Trump Sneakers Will Win Him Black Votes

Although Donald Trump’s decision to release a line of $399 sneakers has been properly ridiculed, one Fox News pundit is convinced it will help him win Black votes and, ultimately, the election.
And yes, the pundit’s rationale is based solely on racist stereotyping rather than anything actually credible.
Trump launched the new sneaker brand one day after a New York judge ordered him to pay a whopping $355 million in penalties, leading some to suspect he is trying to raise money quickly to pay that bill (and others).
But Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo had a different take on the new shoe line, saying it was a way for Trump to connect with Black voters because “they love sneakers.”
Arroyo elaborated further, saying that the shoes are “a big deal, certainly in the inner city.”
“So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, this is cool,’” he continued. “He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics, and Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.”
Arroyo’s fellow panelist, Tomi Lahren, was skeptical that people who might like the Trump shoes would also vote for his reelection, but Arroyo remained confident.
“Anybody willing to put 400 bucks down for a pair of sneakers? Yeah, I think that’s commitment and love. It’s something,” he said.
Arroyo’s belief that the Trump sneakers will automatically earn the former president support from Black people didn’t get much support on X, formerly Twitter.