Fox News Reporter Fact-Checks Tucker Carlson Over White Supremacy Claims

A reporter for Fox News on Friday used Twitter to publicly criticize the network’s primetime host Tucker Carlson, who earlier this week claimed white supremacy is “actually not a real problem in America” and a “hoax.”

“White supremacy is real, as evidenced by fact,” tweeted Cristina Corbin, who is listed on the Fox website as “an investigative reporter and producer.”

“Claims that it is a ‘hoax’ do not represent my views,” she added.

Corbin’s criticism echoed that of Carl Cameron, Fox News’ chief political correspondent until 2017, who on Thursday told CNN’s Hala Gorani that Carlson’s claims were “just not accurate” and “horrible.”

“It’s not journalism,” said Cameron. “It is opinion-making. It is entertainment. And unfortunately, it’s an entertainment that can catch on with a very viralized American.”

Check out the interview here:

“White nationalism is without question a serious problem in America,” the Fox News daytime anchor Shep Smith has also said on his show this week.

Carlson received widespread condemnation Tuesday for also claiming white supremacy in America is “a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

He doubled down Wednesday amid calls for him to be fired and advertisers leaving the show. “For the sake of the nation, calm down,” said Carlson, who later announced he was taking a break, which representatives for Fox News claimed had already been in the works before his contentious comments.