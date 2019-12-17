Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts used one of Donald Trump’s old statements against him after the president boasted about stock market gains on Monday.

Trump claimed he “will never get bored of telling you” about stock market highs in a tweet in which he also said “we will never get tired of winning!”

New Stock Market high! I will never get bored of telling you that – and we will never get tired of winning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2019

Roberts, however, reminded his followers what Trump had said about the stock market during the NATO summit in London just two weeks ago after it suffered a blip.

“If the stock market goes up or down ― I don’t watch the stock market.” President Trump - NATO summit, London 12.3.2019 https://t.co/fLu7wPKcpD — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) December 16, 2019

Roberts’ tweet was interpreted by many on social media as a dig at the president and seen as being in stark contrast to Fox’s primetime hosts who routinely stump for Trump on their widely watched shows.

Trump has, of course, frequently used the stock market as a marker for his presidency, only last month tweeting “you are sooo lucky to have me as you President (just kidding!)” when the markets hit a high.

Stock Markets (all three) hit another ALL TIME & HISTORIC HIGH yesterday! You are sooo lucky to have me as your President (just kidding!). Spend your money well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

Other high-profile Twitter users also chimed in on Trump’s latest contradiction:

"I don’t watch the stock market. I watch jobs." - President Trump, Dec. 3, 2019 https://t.co/YPydEND0sw — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) December 16, 2019

Almost half of all Americans own no stock.



There is no “winning” in an economic agenda based solely on how much richer we can make the rich. https://t.co/8G43P9ZAf6 — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 16, 2019

9/26: "If they actually did this [impeach inquiry] the markets would crash."

12/16: "New Stock Market high!"https://t.co/IOPny0bGgthttps://t.co/8OIecNl8nQ pic.twitter.com/M2DsNfOKFR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 16, 2019

Wait, I thought we WERE going to get tired of winning. Which is it, gramps? Make up your alleged mind.



I know one thing: America sure is tired of you. https://t.co/ayEzO8mM2T — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 16, 2019

Trump proclaimed "I don't watch the stock market" on one of its down days less than 2 weeks ago https://t.co/e69CQpjf8P https://t.co/hFpRbGpPtd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2019

A one-trick-pony never tires of its one trick. But it doesn't dismiss the 15,000 lies you've told, the lives you've ruined or how you've mangled The Constitution. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/PfXf8Jbe6p — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 16, 2019