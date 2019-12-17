Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts used one of Donald Trump’s old statements against him after the president boasted about stock market gains on Monday.
Trump claimed he “will never get bored of telling you” about stock market highs in a tweet in which he also said “we will never get tired of winning!”
Roberts, however, reminded his followers what Trump had said about the stock market during the NATO summit in London just two weeks ago after it suffered a blip.
Roberts’ tweet was interpreted by many on social media as a dig at the president and seen as being in stark contrast to Fox’s primetime hosts who routinely stump for Trump on their widely watched shows.
Trump has, of course, frequently used the stock market as a marker for his presidency, only last month tweeting “you are sooo lucky to have me as you President (just kidding!)” when the markets hit a high.
Other high-profile Twitter users also chimed in on Trump’s latest contradiction: