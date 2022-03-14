Fox News Reporter Hospitalized With Injuries In Ukraine

A Ukraine correspondent for Fox News has been hospitalized with injuries he sustained while reporting on the Russian invasion, the network said Monday.

“Earlier today, our corespondent Benjamin Hall was injured while reporting outside of Kyiv in Ukraine,” network CEO Suzanne Scott said in a memo to staff. “We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working quickly to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds.”

Fox News also shared the message on air.

Hall recently pushed back against Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld for saying the media is trying to rouse up an “emotional response” with its coverage of Ukraine.

After Greg Gutfeld said the media is airing emotionally manipulating viewers on Ukraine to push a narrative, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall pushes back:



"Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response." pic.twitter.com/QFom203TCB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2022

Moments after Gutfeld made those remarks, the network cut to Hall in Kyiv.

“Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response. This is absolutely what’s happening,” he said, saying he’s seen people trapped by Russian forces in Ukraine’s Mariupol resort to drinking water from puddles.

The United Nations says at least 596 civilians have died as a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

“This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone,” Scott added in Monday’s memo.