Fox News Contributor Wears Protective Vest At Mexico Border, Becomes Instant Meme

A contributor for Fox News set Twitter alight on Thursday for wearing a protective vest during a report from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Critics accused Lawrence Jones of trying to exaggerate the danger after a photo he shared of himself went viral:

Coming up on @FoxNews live from the border. pic.twitter.com/aRlNQxrO1x — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) April 4, 2019

Jones insisted in subsequent tweets that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers instructed him to wear the safety gear.

Jones appeared later on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, wearing a larger protective vest. Jones claimed on the show that that CBP agents supplied him with the body armor for his own protection.

.@LawrenceBJones3 on viral bulletproof vest pic: CBP "told me to put it on to keep us safe here. Just two months ago, there was a shooting. ... We control this side of the border, but the cartel controls the other side of the border. There's been gun fights." pic.twitter.com/71BeGMCBZd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2019

Jones earlier posted this picture of himself with CBP agents at the border. Neither he nor the border agents appear to be wearing protective gear.

Reporters who have covered the border and other Twitter users, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), actor-comedian Rob Delaney and celebrity chef José Andrés, all chimed in on Jones’ outfit.

Jones even inspired a mini-“Photoshop Battle.”

This is totally ridiculous.



I have never once worn a bulletproof vest at the border, nor has CBP ever asked me to -- even while on a chase with Border Patrol to apprehend migrants in remote Arizona desert in the middle of the night.



Because. The. Border. Is. Not. A. War. Zone. https://t.co/Q1V95e7N5x — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) April 4, 2019

Me reporting on the US / Mexico border. Smack in the middle of the the Rio Grande. Your post is offensive to anyone who calls the border home. I lived in the valley for almost two years and have never felt safer. pic.twitter.com/Wfdbt3AEMH — Priscilla Estrada (@cillarada) April 5, 2019

Dude. Why are you wearing a bulletproof vest. YOU ARE NOT IN A WAR ZONE. Here I am reporting from the border recently WITHOUT a bulletproof vest, but WITH a coat of fabulous hairspray! pic.twitter.com/ftmBzjTBVT — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) April 4, 2019

I covered the border in #ElPaso Sector for 2yrs. This is what 5ft tall me wore on the border interviewing immigrants recently apprehended by #BorderPatrol, on int’l bridges talking to asylum seekers denied entry to the U.S., and in the desert. No vest ever. pic.twitter.com/eaUEY3ovpi — Claudia Tristán (@tristan_claudia) April 4, 2019

Done a lot of stories w/CBP in my career. Also grew up on the border in the #RGV - And I’ve never worn a bulletproof vest.

Several times we’ve been there as groups of migrants are apprehended.

Safety is key for any journalist, crew or agent.

But so is true perspective. pic.twitter.com/55HwR8wcws — Mireya Villarreal (@cbsmireya) April 5, 2019

Does “live from the border” mean Party City?



Fox is really out here doing the most on a budget to make the border look more dangerous than it is 😂



h/t @jacobsoboroff pic.twitter.com/uvzIPE5jPG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 5, 2019

What is this? A vest for ants? https://t.co/WW5SfBkR1n — Jessica Luther (@jessicawluther) April 4, 2019

pic.twitter.com/tm0dipTjgn — Tʜɘ Wɒƨ ᙠunny 🐇 Kamala 2020 (@TheWasBunny) April 5, 2019

Hey @LawrenceBJones3 you want to borrow this one? pic.twitter.com/uqV9W300Fs — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 4, 2019

Border reporting cosplay is my favorite cosplay. pic.twitter.com/wHaW1psDjD — 7h3 R06u3 (@rogue1_alpha) April 5, 2019

I can only assume that Lawrence Jones is giving an impassioned defense of the merits of cosplay https://t.co/HI1rUZMnn0 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 4, 2019

Live shot of me getting ready to go grocery shopping: pic.twitter.com/whaQFvSFKh — Jay Fraga (@heyjayfraga) April 4, 2019

1. Next time you might want to buy the vest from the adults section.



2. That's a decorative prop, not a functional piece of protective gear. https://t.co/PjN8Wk0YQJ — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 4, 2019