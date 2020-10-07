Fox News Host Debunks Trump Campaign Spox, Points Out ‘Big Difference’ With Biden

Trump 2020 campaign press secretary Hogan Gidley attempted to defend President Donald Trump’s mask removal stunt at the White House on Monday by pointing out how Democratic candidate Joe Biden did not wear a mask during his NBC town hall around the same time.
Fox News host Sandra Smith wasn’t having it.
On Tuesday’s broadcast of “America’s Newsroom,” Smith called out Gidley for his false equivalence by pointing out the “one big difference” between Trump and Biden.
“The president is currently shedding the virus,” Smith noted. “He’s still in the middle of the 10-day virus phase.”
Check out the exchange from the 6-minute mark here:
Trump sparked widespread anger Monday when he took off his mask for the cameras on the White House balcony soon after returning from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he’d been hospitalized for three days receiving treatment following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.
Gidley earlier in the interview falsely claimed that Trump ― who has repeatedly mocked Biden for wearing a mask, and for months refused to be seen in public wearing one ― had “led on the issue” of wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 “at every single turn.”
