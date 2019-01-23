Fox News host Sean Hannity failed miserably in his bid to give a mocking new nickname to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday.

Hannity and his executive producer Lynda McLaughlin brainstormed new monikers for the freshman lawmaker on the latest episode of “The Sean Hannity Show” on Premiere Radio Networks.

McLaughlin initiated the game after suggesting she wanted to boycott calling Ocasio-Cortez by the acronym AOC because she didn’t “know if I want her in acronym space yet.”

“I don’t think she deserves it,” she added. “I’m going to call her ‘Ocasio’, or maybe ‘O-scare-io,’ or ‘O-crazy-o.’” Hannity later lobbed out a few more ideas — including “O-socially” and “O-socialist-o.”

“Maybe we’ll put a poll on Hannity.com, what should we call her?” asked McLaughlin in the audio shared online by Media Matters: