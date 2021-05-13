Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday put his own gaslighting spin on Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) ouster from House GOP leadership because of her refusal to bend to Donald Trump’s election conspiracies.

Cheney was “not a martyr,” declared Hannity, a vocal supporter of the former president who once even vowed to go on the campaign trail for him.

Hannity suggested Cheney had a “psychotic rage” against “all things Donald Trump” and mocked her for now being praised by the same media outlets who criticized her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

But the Fox News personality insisted Cheney was absolutely not canceled in what appeared to be a desperate bid to avoid charges of so-called “cancel culture” that are often leveled by Republicans.

“For the record, you were not canceled,” said Hannity. “You were removed from leadership because you put your selfish agenda ahead of the party’s agenda and the caucus fired you from your leadership position for your failure to lead the agenda.”

“You will likely be canceled, but it will be the people of Wyoming that cancel you, but that’s not till election day,” he added. “You have plenty of time to soak in all the love from Democrats and your new friends in the media that were so kind and so loving to you and your family and your dad and your mom, just wonderful people.”

Watch the video here:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com