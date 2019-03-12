Fox News' Sean Hannity: CNN Gives World A 'Perverted' View Of America

Sean Hannity returned to bashing CNN on his Fox News show Monday night, saying the rival network is “giving the world a very distorted, perverted view of our country every single day.”
Meanwhile, controversy swirled around his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson following the unearthing of radio clips in which Carlson made sexist and racist comments.
“They never talk about America’s greatness, America’s success, the president’s success,” Hannity complained. “Just hate Trump all day long. That’s what the world sees through the CNN lens.”
Hannity also railed against CNN President Jeff Zucker, who called Fox News a “propaganda” outlet in an interview with Vanity Fair at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday.
“If Zucker really wants to see propaganda, just look at your own network ’cause that’s all you are,” Hannity added.
Check out the full segment here: