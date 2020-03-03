Sean Hannity Uses Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak To Spew Hate At Democrats, Media

Fox News’ Sean Hannity went full Sean Hannity on Monday as he used the coronavirus outbreak as an excuse to rant about Democrats and the media.

Hannity, speaking on his radio show, accused them of “politicizing” and “weaponizing” the spread of the virus “to bludgeon” President Donald Trump, who he frequently defends and has vowed to campaign for during the 2020 election.

In the process, however, Hannity himself actually politicized the serious health crisis from which six people in the U.S. have now died.

“It’s like they’re hoping Americans die and get sick and that we all lose a fortune in the stock market because of the jittery stock market,” Hannity said of Democrats and the media.

It echoed Donald Trump Jr.’s claim last week that Democrats hoped millions of Americans would die so “they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.”

Multiple other personalities on Fox have also claimed the threat of the coronavirus is being overhyped in a bid to hurt the president’s chances in November.

Check out the audio here: