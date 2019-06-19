Fox News’ Sean Hannity said he will go out to bat for Donald Trump during the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

He also claimed in the latest episode of his podcast released Tuesday that Trump supporters will “be sick of seeing me by the end of the campaign.”

Check out the audio clip, via Media Matters, here:

The host of the widely watched primetime “Hannity” show is a staunch defender of Trump, who he reportedly talks to on the phone multiple times every day.

Hannity regularly regurgitates Trump’s takes and talking points on themes including immigration, the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

The conservative media personality also caused controversy by joining Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Missouri before the 2018 midterms, when he ascended to the podium and immediately declared to the media pool: “By the way, all those people in the back are fake news.”

Hannity takes the stage at Trump rally. Opens up by pointing to the press area and says, "By the way, all the people back there are fake news." pic.twitter.com/RS8DcF6SYb — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 6, 2018

Hannity’s latest comments came during his coverage of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign launch in Orlando, Florida. He has previously denied being a journalist, but has described his show as one that “does journalism.”