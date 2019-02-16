Fox News' Sean Hannity Loses It Over 'Abusively-Biased Hate-Trump Media'

Fox News’ Sean Hannity dedicated several minutes of his show Friday night to ranting about the “abusively biased hate-Trump media,” who he also described as “lazy” and “overpaid.”

The “Hannity” host accused media outlets of being “obsessed” with his relationship with President Donald Trump, and said they’ve spread “some pretty unbelievable fake news” about it — namely, that he was unduly influencing Trump over his call for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“What you have in the media right now is obsession,” Hannity claimed. “They’ve got blinders on and they’ve got this prism in which they see Donald Trump.”

“Nobody in the media has ever, ever come close to describing the relationship that I had with the president that goes back well over two decades,” he later added. “And by the way, if one exists, I wouldn’t tell you anyway.”