Sean Hannity Has A Trumpian Freak-Out Over Mueller Testimony News

Fox News’ Sean Hannity was nothing if but true to form when he expressed his outrage at Tuesday’s announcement that former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before Congress.

Mueller agreed to appear on July 17 to answer questions in open session about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

The host of “Hannity,” who often uses his widely watched prime time show to stump for Trump, predictably criticized the news and claimed Democrats were “harassing and abusing their power.”

“They are harassing the office of the president,” Hannity alleged, echoing President Donald Trump’s “presidential harassment” complaints. “This isn’t oversight, this is now ‘try and harass the president time.’”

Check out the clip here:

Hannity’s “harassment” allegation was straight from Trump’s Twitter feed:

Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019

The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2019

Hannity last week vowed on his podcast to go out on the 2020 reelection trail with Trump, whose supporters he said would “be sick of seeing me by the end of the campaign.”