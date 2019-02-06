Fox News' Sean Hannity Spends 12 Minutes Gushing Over Trump’s ‘Inspiring’ SOTU

Sean Hannity opened his Fox News show Tuesday night with over 12 minutes of effusive praise for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

With Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress, the “Hannity” host said the president had delivered “one of the most single most inspiring challenges to the country, and a list of successes frankly unprecedented over a two-year period under his leadership.”

Hannity, who interspersed his monologue with clips of Trump’s address, also hailed the president for unleashing “American greatness.”

Not all conservatives were as taken with Trump’s address as Hannity, however.

Controversial pundit Ann Coulter called it “the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever.” Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.), meanwhile, called it “probably the worst delivered speech I’ve heard” Trump give.