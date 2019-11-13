On the eve of the first public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night made a last-ditch bid to convince viewers that everything about the inquiry is “rigged.”

The “Hannity” host ― a staunch supporter of Trump, who has joined him on stage at a rally and even vowed to stump for him during the 2020 campaign ― called Democrats “raging” and “psychotic” and accused them of “rampant, putrid hypocrisy.”

“It is impeachment eve,” said Hannity. “The circus is coming to town, and we are just now hours away from the corrupt, compromised, coward, and congenital liar Adam Schiff show on Capitol Hill brought to you by him and his fellow raging psychotic Democrats and their top allies in the media mob.”

“First, though, this. This is important. Everything you’re going to see in the next two weeks is rigged,” Hannity claimed. “This is a phony show trial. There is zero due process, none.”

“It is yet another fraudulent hoax, conspiracy theory. It is another witch hunt. It is wrought with rampant, I mean rampant, putrid hypocrisy. A repulsive double standard,” he continued. “By the way, it’s all bad for the country, but this is what your Democratic socialist party has become, this is who they are, this is what defines them frankly perfectly.”

Check out the clip here: