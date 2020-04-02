Sean Hannity on Wednesday night flipped out at the growing criticism of the way that he and other Fox News personalities have covered the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Hannity” host, who is a staunch ally of Donald Trump, in the lengthy rant said he was thinking of suing “the media mob” and again accused journalists of “playing politics” and of using the public health crisis “to bludgeon” the president politically.

Hannity, who initially downplayed the threat of the virus for weeks, reserved particular scorn for The New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher, describing her as a “far-left media mob maniac” after she blamed the network’s reporting for her elderly mother’s apparent lack of concern about the outbreak.

“Well, it sometimes feels like Fox News is eating my mother’s brain,” Swisher wrote this week in a searing column she directed at Hannity that drew his ire.

Hannity continued his meltdown by attacking The Washington Post’s media critic Erik Wemple, calling him “Eric Pimple” over an opinion piece in which he called for Hannity to be fired.

Hannity also claimed he’d “reported without fear from the very beginning,” despite only last month describing the public health crisis as “this new hoax,” and said he was “proud of the work we’ve done.”

Check out the clip here: