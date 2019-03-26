Sean Hannity Is 'P**sed Off' About The End Of The Mueller Investigation

Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night said he was in no mood to celebrate the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion.

The “Hannity” host, who is a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump, used his opening monologue to rant about rival news networks and journalists who he claimed had lied to the American public about the probe “on a spectacular level for years and years.”

The principal conclusions of Mueller’s investigation were released by Attorney General William Barr at the weekend. It determined no collusion with Russia and said the evidence “is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense.”

“All of America, I am pissed off and so should the rest of the country be over what has happened,” said Hannity, at the 1:38 mark of the clip below.