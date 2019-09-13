Appeals Court Revives Seth Rich Lawsuit Against Fox News

The Washington Post via Getty Images Mary Rich and her husband, Joel Rich, hold a photo of their son in their home in Omaha, Nebraska, on Jan. 11, 2017. Seth Rich, a 27-year-old staffer for the Democratic National Committee, was killed in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 2016.

An appeals court on Friday reinstated a lawsuit from the parents of slain Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich against Fox News, who exploited Rich’s 2016 murder and promulgated right-wing conspiracy theories about it.

Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, sued the network after it published unverified claims in 2017 that linked Rich to Democratic National Committee emails leaked by WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit seeks damages for the “emotional distress” caused by the right-wing fixation on their son’s death.

A lower-court judge threw out the lawsuit last year, saying that the suit’s claims were not “sufficiently outrageous” and “fail to adequately allege essential elements of the causes of action asserted.”

But on Friday, a panel of federal appeals court judges in New York said the judge erred in dismissing the suit.

“The Riches’ complaint plausibly alleges enough facts to state a claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress — for extreme and outrageous conduct by [Fox News],” the judges wrote in their ruling. “We have no trouble concluding that — taking their allegations as true — the Riches plausibly alleged what amounted to a campaign of emotional torture.”

In July 2016, Rich, 27, was shot and killed near his home in Washington. Police determined that his murder, which remains unsolved, was from a botched robbery. There has been no credible evidence that his death was linked to the leaked DNC emails.

A week after publishing its thinly sourced story in May 2017, Fox News retracted it, saying it “was not initially subjected to the high degree of editorial scrutiny.” But by then, it had received high-profile coverage from network hosts like Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy, who heavily pushed the story on-air.

“No parent should ever have to live through what we have been forced to endure,” Rich’s parents said in a statement when they filed the original lawsuit last year. “The pain and anguish that comes from seeing your murdered son’s life and legacy treated as a mere political football is beyond comprehension.”