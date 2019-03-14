Shep Smith Appears To Shade Fox News Colleagues In Award Acceptance Speech

﻿Fox News’ Shep Smith highlighted the importance of “accurate and honest and thorough and fair” journalism as he accepted a professional award on Wednesday night.

Smith, the host of “Shepard Smith Reporting” also said telling the truth was “the duty not only of journalists, but of every person who has the honor of a platform of influence” as he received a First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation.

He continued:

We must never manipulate or invent. We must never knowingly deceive. Because to do so is a disservice to our audience and potentially injurious to our society. I am convinced that upon those who intentionally misinform, history will poorly reflect.

Smith also warned “the times ahead will test all of us as finders and disseminators of accurate information” and concluded his speech with: “Good night and get it right.”