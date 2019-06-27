Fox News’ Shep Smith had a lump in his throat on Wednesday as he continued his dogged criticism of how President Donald Trump’s administration has been treating migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The host of “Shepard Smith Reporting” became emotional during a discussion on immigration with Real Clear Politics editor A.B. Stoddard after reporting on the deaths of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria. Earlier this week, a photograph in the press showed the drowned pair on the bank of the Rio Grande after trying to enter the U.S.

Smith noted how “through the history of this nation, we have said ‘give us your tired, your poor and your huddled masses.’ That’s what we’ve said as a society to people who were in a position where they cannot or their children cannot properly survive. And we have always, since the dawn of this nation, said ‘then come, we’ll figure this out.’”

Those communities have “made American better,” he added.

“We’ve said ’if you are in the right place, if your heart is in the right place, and your idea is in the right place and you want to come be a part of this grand experiment, we want you here,” Smith said. “When did we change that? And how do we get the previous back?”

Check out the discussion here:

Earlier in the week, Smith used a war crime analogy to call out the “horrifying” conditions endured by undocumented children who were detained at the border. He also debunked Trump’s claim that the youngsters were being treated well.