Fox News’ Shep Smith on Tuesday doubled down on his criticism of the Trump administration’s treatment of migrant children who are being detained at centers on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The host of “Shepard Smith Reporting” debunked President Donald Trump’s claim that the youngsters are being treated well ― and used the widely watched conservative network’s own reporting on the crisis to do so.

Smith highlighted the “deplorable” and “horrendous” conditions that some youngsters have been forced to endure at one particular facility in Clint, Texas, where they have been denied access to basic items including toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap.

“We reported accurately here yesterday that were these prisoners of war instead of innocent children, withholding of those items would be violations of the Geneva Convention,” Smith noted. “That’s what the president considers treating well the children of migrants who came across the border without documents.”

“Those are the facts,” he added.

Check out the clip here: