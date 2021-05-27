Ex-Cop On Fox News Makes Bizarre Link Between Vaccinations And Mass Shootings

A retired New York Police Department detective on Fox News made a head-spinning link between vaccinations for COVID-19 and the recent surge in mass shootings.

In footage posted on Twitter by the Daily Beast, Pat Brosnan initially appeared to blame Wednesday’s mass shooting in San Jose, California, on the loss of respect for law enforcement because the shooting, in which nine people died, including the gunman, took place near a police station.

“The rules have changed,” he said. “Crimes are no longer illegal. There’s no longer enforcement of lots of laws. And there’s an empowerment of these active shooters.”

Then he really went off the rails:

“This is a time that I wish I was wrong with my prediction, which I mentioned to anybody who’d listen, that once COVID starts to lift, these cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations. You can be sure they probably got vaccinated. They were just scared to come out.”

This seems like a weird takeaway from the San Jose mass shooting.



Retired NYPD detective Pat Brosnan on Fox News: "Once covid starts to lift, these cowardly shooters will come out exactly in tandem with the number of vaccinations. You can be sure they probably got vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/XfZL4JgsBW — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 26, 2021

Brosnan, who has appeared often on Fox News, did not explain why a mass shooter would fear the coronavirus infection but would not fear being killed during a shooting.

The number of public mass shootings dropped in 2020 and is on the rise again in 2021 as more people return to public spaces.

The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University, which share a database on mass shootings (defined as four dead, not including the shooter), said there were just two in public in 2020 versus at least a dozen so far this year.

But overall, gun violence did not diminish during the pandemic.

Gun Violence Archive said 2020 was the deadliest year for gun violence in decades, claiming nearly 20,000 lives, The Washington Post noted.