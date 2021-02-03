Fox News Ripped For Skipping Coverage Of Memorial For Slain Capitol Police Officer

CNN and MSNBC delivered live coverage on Tuesday night of the memorial service for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed in the line of duty when pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked the government last month.
Fox News didn’t bother. Instead, the right-wing network mostly stuck with its normal primetime lineup of opinion hosts, delivering only brief reports from the service for Sicknick, who was lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited to pay their respects as did leaders and members of Congress. But Fox News viewers were treated to the usual assortment of conspiracy theories and grievances.
Progressive watchdog Media Matters collected screenshots of what Fox News viewers viewed during the service. On Twitter, the network’s critics couldn’t help but point out the gap in coverage: