'SNL' Rips Mike Lindell, Fox News Over Dominion Voting Systems Lawsuit

The “SNL” spoof follows the release of a 192-page court filing regarding the suit last month that indicated that Fox News stars were aware of the voter fraud lies they were promoting despite spreading them on the air anyway.

Ainsley Earhardt (played by Heidi Gardner) came to Rupert Murdoch’s defense following a deposition where he revealed hosts endorsed election falsehoods.

The host, however, had the totally wrong person in mind.

“They sent him away for life, look how sad he looks, where’s that picture I found,” said Gardner before a picture of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh.

The hosts later amended private texts from Fox stars and claimed that media outlets were reporting on them “completely out of context.”

“Like this one from Sean Hannity, ‘Rudy Giuliani is insane,’ how could you leave out the rest? It’s ’Rudy Giuliani is insane...ly hot. I just wanna lick that head dye right off,” quipped Bowen Yang (who played Brian Kilmeade).

Steve Doocy (played by Mikey Day) then passed the mic to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (played by James Austin Johnson) who couldn’t help but make false claims.

“Every Dominion machine has a Venezuelan Oompa Loompa inside,” Johnson joked.