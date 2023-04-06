Fox News' Steve Doocy Calls Out Trump: 'Very Bad Look To Attack' Judge's Family

Fox News’ Steve Doocy criticized former President Donald Trump on Wednesday for going after the family of the judge overseeing Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan.

On “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, Doocy noted that Judge Juan Merchan had warned Trump during his arraignment on Tuesday not to use social media to incite violence.

“Six hours later, at Mar-a-Lago, the judge was attacked, the judge’s wife, and the judge’s daughter,” Doocy said. “The judge’s daughter wound up on Truth Social and a bunch of social media sites yesterday because she works for a consulting firm that did work ... for the Biden-Harris campaign.”

“It is a very bad look to attack the family of the judge,” Doocy added, although his co-hosts pushed back.

After pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Trump returned to his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, where he railed against the prosecutor and judge in a speech to supporters.

He called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “criminal” and a “radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor,” while casting Merchan as a “Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family.”