PoliticsDonald TrumpFox News Steve Doocy

Fox News' Steve Doocy Calls Out Trump: 'Very Bad Look To Attack' Judge's Family

The former president and his sons targeted the daughter of the judge handling Trump's case on Tuesday.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Fox NewsSteve Doocy criticized former President Donald Trump on Wednesday for going after the family of the judge overseeing Trump’s criminal case in Manhattan.

On “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, Doocy noted that Judge Juan Merchan had warned Trump during his arraignment on Tuesday not to use social media to incite violence.

“Six hours later, at Mar-a-Lago, the judge was attacked, the judge’s wife, and the judge’s daughter,” Doocy said. “The judge’s daughter wound up on Truth Social and a bunch of social media sites yesterday because she works for a consulting firm that did work ... for the Biden-Harris campaign.”

“It is a very bad look to attack the family of the judge,” Doocy added, although his co-hosts pushed back.

After pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, Trump returned to his Palm Beach, Florida, estate, where he railed against the prosecutor and judge in a speech to supporters.

He called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a “criminal” and a “radical left George Soros-backed prosecutor,” while casting Merchan as a “Trump-hating judge, with a Trump-hating wife and family.”

Earlier in the day, Trump and his two eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sparked an uproar after they shared an article that prominently featured a photo of the judge’s daughter, calling out her ties to Democratic candidates and casting Merchan as biased and corrupt as a result.

