Supercut Shows Fox News Hosts Distorting Ocasio-Cortez's Climate Change Comments

Multiple Fox News hosts distorted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) latest comments about climate change in a new montage.
Media Matters for America, the progressive watchdog group, released a supercut Tuesday showing the conservative network’s anchors twisting Ocasio-Cortez’s statement about young people and global warming that she made during an Instagram livestream.
What the freshman lawmaker said was:
“Our planet is going to be a disaster if we don’t turn this ship around, and so it’s basically, like, there’s scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult. And it does lead, I think, young people to have a legitimate question, you know, should ― is it OK to still have children?”
However, Fox anchors including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity put their own spin on her comments.
Check out the supercut here: