Improved fencing and decreased phone usage – but not gun control – are among the dozens of solutions offered by Fox News personalities in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school massacre.

In a clip from media watchdog Media Matters, Fox News pundits and hosts examined at least 50 ways to prevent school shootings like Tuesday’s tragedy. The shooting left 19 children along with 2 teachers dead in a Texas elementary school.

You can watch the full clip below.

In the last 24 hours since the Uvalde massacre, Fox News has proposed at least 50 "solutions" and none of them are gun control. pic.twitter.com/EqYcqk9H3k — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) May 25, 2022

Media Matters has previously highlighted Fox News’ coverage in the wake of other school shootings where network personalities deflected gun control solutions.

The network dove into other similar “solutions” after mass shootings like those in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in 2019.

The watchdog reported Fox News personalities pointing to overuse of video games, mental health needs and so-called “gun free zones” as concerns after mass shootings that killed 9 bar patrons and 23 Walmart shoppers, respectively.

Tuesday’s shooting has led those on Fox News to look for any answers other than gun control. They have focused on a need for tax breaks, children’s fears of being a “school snitch” and “flimsy fencing.”

While Fox News pundits look for other solutions, Congress is considering a number of gun control measures including two bills for background checks and legislation to ban “ghost guns” or guns without commercial serial numbers.