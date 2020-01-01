MEDIA

Supercut Highlights 'Increasingly Unhinged Rhetoric' Of Fox Hosts In 2019

Media Matters for America said its new montage shows “just how deranged Fox pundits have become."

A new montage video aims to highlight how Fox News personalities have resorted to “increasingly unhinged rhetoric” over the last 12 months.

Hosts and guests rant about sedition, guillotines and Democrats destroying the U.S. in the 2019 supercut that Media Matters for America released online Tuesday.

“Fox pundits are predicting a new ‘civil war’ brought on by liberal anti-Trump activists and the media,” the progressive watchdog group captioned the video, “But in reality, they’re the ones fantasizing about violence and using increasingly unhinged rhetoric.”

The video shows “just how deranged Fox pundits have become when concern trolling about a civil war pushed by people on the left,” it added. 

Check out the clip here:

