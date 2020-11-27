'Daily Show' Imagines Thanksgiving Video Calls With Fox News 'Family'

Desi Lydic called her President Donald Trump-loving “family” members at Fox News for a spoof Thanksgiving video chat.

In a clip released Thursday, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” correspondent caught up with “aunt Jeanine” Pirro, “cousin Tucker” Carlson and “second cousin Sean” Hannity — as well as Trump’s personal attorney, “uncle Rudy” Giuliani, and Fox Business host, “uncle Lou” Dobbs.

But each time Lydic tried to talk about the holidays or mundane topics, her “relatives” just steered the conversation to baseless conspiracy theories, rants about the 2020 election result and the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the cleverly edited bit here: