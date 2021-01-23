“The Faulkner Focus” host pointed out the obvious by declaring artist Tim O’Brien’s illustration, below, was “not real.”

“If you saw that on the opposite with a conservative president and it was, you know, all over the place, mainstream media would be on fire about it. But with Joe Biden it’s okay to do this?” Faulkner asked.

“I mean, that’s not real. That picture isn’t real,” the anchor continued. “Don’t we care, I thought we were a nation who cared about the facts?”

“Let’s see if others in the mainstream media have the gumption to call out the fact that that’s just a complete lie,” she added.

Some people on social media suggested Faulkner was angered by the fact that the Oval Office was not literally trashed on President Joe Biden’s arrival, but many were simply puzzled about what point she was trying to make regarding the visual metaphor:

Harris Faulkner appears to be unfamiliar with the concept of satire pic.twitter.com/8cXBUDrM0B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2021

"Let’s see if others in the mainstream media have the gumption to call it out that it is a complete lie!" pic.twitter.com/sC62RKOUke — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 22, 2021

Hold the phone, are you telling me that Trump never actually melted? pic.twitter.com/JTDcv94NKN — Fernando Perez (@perushka) January 22, 2021

Faux Outrage = Fox News — Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) January 22, 2021

"That's not real" I shout at every painting in MoMA https://t.co/IcWVXJLnbs — Jur (@Jerbil_) January 22, 2021

She's right that it's deceptive, though. The only clue the casual viewer would have that this deceptive deep fake is not real is that it's obviously a drawing. pic.twitter.com/Zf5AKxX5kN — Mike Hoyer (@MikeHoyer3) January 22, 2021

Dude, that cover is totally real, just like that time there was a hurricane in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/pcCfCGdYEs — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 22, 2021

2 That is an ILLUSTRATION which if you had ANY knowledge of Time (magazine) you would know that illustrations have been part of their history since first publication in 1923! https://t.co/GlXlWs3rs8 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 22, 2021

I'm sure she was just as outraged by the illustration of trump** as Rambo, wielding a HUGE phallic symbol. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ixLJ1yOdlC — Egalitarian ✨ #Biden/Harris 2020 🇺🇸 (@oregonvirginia) January 22, 2021

This clip is hilarious but the thing it illustrates is how desperate Fox News is this week for things to pretend to be mad about https://t.co/xQLJUUwBtJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 22, 2021