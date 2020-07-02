Tucker Carlson Delivers Yet Another Vitriolic Diatribe Against Black Lives Matter

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday launched his latest attack on Black Lives Matter, likening what he called the “hysteria” surrounding the movement to a pandemic.

“Hysteria is the most communicable disease known to man and we’re now living through a pandemic of it,” said Carlson, who last month told viewers a BLM “mob” is coming for them and falsely claimed anti-racism protesters are “the armed militia of the Democratic Party.”

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host said Wednesday that the outbreak (of what he described as hysteria) began with the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May.

“Minneapolis was our Wuhan,” said Carlson, referencing the city in China where the coronavirus originated from. He then turned his ire on the attempted removal of statues of Christopher Columbus.

“What does Christopher Columbus have to do with George Floyd?” the widely watched TV personality asked. “Christopher Columbus was not a Minneapolis police officer, Christopher Columbus was an Italian navigator who died more than 500 years ago. Columbus probably never even heard of George Floyd. He almost certainly didn’t mistreat him personally.”

Carlson continued:

So why are people attacking Columbus’ statute? Well, who knows? You’re definitely not allowed to ask. Questions are not permitted during hysteria epidemics. Logic of any kind seems to dramatically increase the severity of the symptoms. A patient may appear to be recovering from hysteria, speaking in nearly complete sentences, bathing independently on occasion. But then a single direct question will send him into a tailspin. A renewed attack of slogan-shouting, anarchist graffiti, hours of hostile tweeting. The disease back in force. It’s safer not to say a word.

Check out Carlson’s comments here:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!