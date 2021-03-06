Tucker Carlson Serves Up A Feast Of ‘Partisan Junk Food’ In Stinging Supercut

The “partisan junk food” served up by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on a daily basis was laid bare by CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday.

With Fox News “facing a ratings slump after its de facto executive producer lost the presidential election,” “Newsroom” anchor Keilar noted how the conservative rival network is now “leaning even more heavily into its buffet of culture war cuisine.”

Keilar aired a montage of Carlson going full culture wars ― ranting about so-called “cancel culture,” dismissing the climate crisis and spreading conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden.

But, as Keilar noted, “Carlson and Fox are to quote Demi Lovato, ‘sorry, not sorry.’”

Watch the video here: