Tucker Carlson Goes Full ‘1984’ With ‘Cameras In The Classroom’ Proposal

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson railed against the teaching of critical race theory in schools on Tuesday and suggested cameras should be used in classrooms to check on exactly what teachers are telling their students.

Carlson, in a rant reminiscent of something from George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel “1984,” called the teaching that racism is at least partly systemic ― currently a focus of anger from conservatives ― a “civilization-ending poison” and “B.S.”

He warned “we can’t really be sure” how far it is being spread until “we finally get cameras in the classroom, as we put them on the chests of police officers.”

Carlson also proposed “a civilian review board in every town in America to oversee the people teaching your children, forming their minds.”

“And let’s hope we get both of those very soon,” he added.