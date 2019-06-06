Tucker Carlson Hails Elizabeth Warren: 'Sounds Like Donald Trump At His Best'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson urged viewers to brace themselves Wednesday before he heaped praise on Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and then criticized the GOP.
The host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” spent several minutes lauding Warren for her economic plan.
“It’s just pure old-fashioned economics. How to preserve good-paying American jobs. Even more remarkable? Many of Warren’s policy prescriptions make obvious sense,” he said.
Carlson continued:
She says the U.S. government should buy American products when it can, and of course, it should. She says we need more workplace apprenticeship programs because four-year college degrees aren’t right for everyone. Well, that’s true. She says that taxpayers ought to benefit from the research and development that they pay for. And yet, she writes, ’We often see American companies take that research and use it to manufacture products overseas, like Apple did with the iPhone. The companies get rich and American taxpayers have subsidized the creation of low-wage foreign jobs.′
“She sounds like Donald Trump at his best,” Carlson said.
But his comments were “far from an endorsement” of Warren. Carlson also highlighted some of the social issues he disagrees with her about, ranging from gun rights to abortion.
He also used the segment to criticize Republicans in Congress for not protecting American industries.
“They wouldn’t dare to do that,” he explained. “It might violate some principle of Austrian economics. It might make the Koch brothers mad. It might alienate the Libertarian ideologues who to this day fund most Republican campaigns.”
Check out the clip here: