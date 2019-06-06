Tucker Carlson Hails Elizabeth Warren: 'Sounds Like Donald Trump At His Best'

She says the U.S. government should buy American products when it can, and of course, it should. She says we need more workplace apprenticeship programs because four-year college degrees aren’t right for everyone. Well, that’s true. She says that taxpayers ought to benefit from the research and development that they pay for. And yet, she writes, ’We often see American companies take that research and use it to manufacture products overseas, like Apple did with the iPhone. The companies get rich and American taxpayers have subsidized the creation of low-wage foreign jobs.′