Movin' Out: Fox News Packs Up Equipment From Tucker Carlson's Home Studio

An ax-wielding Tucker Carlson is reportedly back at work in Maine.

Carlson was spotted in the state last week after Fox News wiped his home recording studio of its equipment, according to The Daily Mail.

Carlson, who was axed from Fox last month after his “not how white men fight” text allegedly set off a crisis at the network, reportedly had a “three-man construction crew” on hand to do repairs on the building in the small town of Woodstock, Maine.

Advertisement

“Fox came in last week and got all their shit out of there,” Patrick Feeney, a construction work manager, told The Daily Mail.

“They took the set and everything, all the equipment, the chairs, the desk, the fake walls, everything,” he added.

Fox, which owns the items, removed equipment but did not demolish the studio, a source told TheWrap.

An ax to grind! Tucker seen rebuilding his barn-turned-satellite studio after Fox News dismantled his remote set near Maine summer home - as loyalists quit the network to join his new secret venture. 'They took the set and everything...' https://t.co/vJZKRxTDXi via @brianstelter — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) May 24, 2023

Carlson, who bought an old garage for $30,000 to house the studio back in 2019, initially looked to use the studio for his prime-time show before adding filming of his Fox Nation daytime show to the studio’s use in 2021, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal and Boston.com.

Advertisement

New photos show Carlson taking equipment out of his car as he seemingly preps the now-stripped-down studio for a makeover in a town where he spends his summers, The Daily Mail noted.

“There’s no hardware in place at all. There’s not even an infrastructure for a TV studio for a long time,” Feeney told the publication.

The pictures surfaced after sources told Variety last week that Carlson’s upcoming Twitter show, a program he announced in early May, is due “within the month.”

Feeney told The Daily Mail that Carlson’s show wouldn’t arrive within a month “if they’re relying on Woodstock to be the hub” as workers sawed wood and hammered away at his studio.

“There’s no imminent venture. We’re just getting ready in case something does happen,” Feeney revealed.

Advertisement

Carlson is “preparing for war” in the wake of his abrupt Fox departure. His contract runs until January 2025, and Fox could continue to pay him, which would mar his plan to launch a show outside the network, Axios reported.