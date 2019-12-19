Tucker Carlson Delivers Spectacular Self-Own While Covering Trump's Impeachment

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night delivered what could be the most self-unaware moment of 2019.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host turned his ire on CNN during his coverage of the House’s vote to impeach President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal by mocking a journalist who was describing Democratic reaction to developments.

“Did you just hear that?” asked Carlson, chuckling.

“Imagine doing that. Imagine reading a political party’s talking points verbatim every day of the year and pretending that it’s news,” he continued. “That’s what it likes to be an anchor over on CNN or for that matter an NBC employee.”

Check out the clip, courtesy of Media Matters, here:

Twitter users were quick to remind Carlson of his tendency to stump for Trump and repeat GOP talking points on his widely watched show.

They also noted how Sean Hannity, his primetime colleague, had even joined Trump onstage at a campaign rally in Missouri before the 2018 midterms and in June vowed to campaign for the president’s reelection in 2020.

The complete lack of self-awareness and hypocrisy is incredible — Gabriel Moreau (@GabeMoreau) December 19, 2019

I don’t have to imagine

I can just watch him — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) December 19, 2019

BREAKING: Tucker calls himself out on national television — ChillingInTheNameOf (@SickNievers) December 19, 2019

With all due “respect,” @TuckerCarlson & @FoxNews

—“Imagine reading a political party’s talking points verbatim every day of the year and pretending that it’s news” qualifies quite possibly as the most spectacularly-oblivious self-own of the year. — JDSinger (@Rzlynt1) December 19, 2019