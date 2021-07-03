Tucker Carlson's Appalling Rants Flipped Back On Him In 'Jeopardy!' Spoof

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson again plays both quizmaster and contestant in a new “Jeopardy!” spoof released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday.

Carlson’s worst takes on systemic racism, the climate crisis, diversity, white supremacism and disinformation provide the comic fodder for the parody of the game show.

Watch the video here:

The Comedy Central program shared a similar segment in February.

Check out that one here: