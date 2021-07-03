ENTERTAINMENT

Tucker Carlson's Appalling Rants Flipped Back On Him In 'Jeopardy!' Spoof

The Fox News personality's worst takes get the game show treatment from "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson again plays both quizmaster and contestant in a new “Jeopardy!” spoof released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday.

Carlson’s worst takes on systemic racism, the climate crisis, diversity, white supremacism and disinformation provide the comic fodder for the parody of the game show.

Watch the video here:

The Comedy Central program shared a similar segment in February.

Check out that one here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jeopardy Fox News Trevor Noah The Daily Show Tucker Carlson