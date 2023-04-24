What's Hot

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Attempt To Own Bud Light Goes Exactly How You'd Expect

Fox News Host Asks Trump About His Personal Relationship With 'Genocidal Maniacs'

Clarence Thomas Would've 'Ignored' Senate Invitation Over Gifts Scandal, Dick Durbin Says

Spain Exhumes Fascist Party Founder From Mausoleum

Tucker Carlson's Final Words On Last Fox News Show Are Quite Telling

Jennifer Grey Says 'Bad Anxiety' Stopped Her From Returning To 'Friends' After 1 Episode

If Your Mom Thinks She Doesn’t Need A Mother’s Day Gift, Perhaps These Legions Of Positive Reviews Will Sway Her

Is Talc In Makeup Dangerous For Your Health? Here's What Experts Say.

The 1 Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

What Professional Chefs Are Buying For Their Own Kitchens On Amazon

My Loved One Donated Their Body To Science. This Is What It Meant For My Grief.

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlson

Tucker Carlson Leaving Fox News In Massive Shock

The conservative network did not say why it's parting ways with the host, who is known for his strident racism, misogyny and xenophobia.
Sanjana Karanth

Reporter, HuffPost

|

Fox News announced Monday that it is parting ways with far-right prime-time host Tucker Carlson.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” a statement by the conservative network read.

The cable news giant said that Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21, and that starting Monday evening, the network will air its show “Fox News Tonight” as “an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Fox News did not say why it’s parting ways with the host, who has become known for his strident racism, homophobia, xenophobia and misogyny, and for leaning increasingly into white nationalist talking points. The company did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s query about why Carlson is no longer at the network.

Carlson gave no apparent indication on Friday’s program that it would be his last show. The host ended his segment by saying he and his show would “be back on Monday.”

Last week, Fox News’ parent company settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The network was accused of spreading misinformation that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 election.

Carlson’s departure also comes about a month after a former top booker on his show filed a lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that she encountered “vile sexist stereotypes” while working for the host.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Go To Homepage
Sanjana Karanth - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community