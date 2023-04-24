Fox News announced Monday that it is parting ways with far-right prime-time host Tucker Carlson.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” a statement by the conservative network read.

The cable news giant said that Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21, and that starting Monday evening, the network will air its show “Fox News Tonight” as “an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Fox News did not say why it’s parting ways with the host, who has become known for his strident racism, homophobia, xenophobia and misogyny, and for leaning increasingly into white nationalist talking points. The company did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s query about why Carlson is no longer at the network.

Carlson gave no apparent indication on Friday’s program that it would be his last show. The host ended his segment by saying he and his show would “be back on Monday.”

Last week, Fox News’ parent company settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. The network was accused of spreading misinformation that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged to prevent former President Donald Trump from winning the 2020 election.

Carlson’s departure also comes about a month after a former top booker on his show filed a lawsuit against Fox News, alleging that she encountered “vile sexist stereotypes” while working for the host.

